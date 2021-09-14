KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.61.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,079. KLA has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.