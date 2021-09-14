KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $475.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $380.00. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.12.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average of $320.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

