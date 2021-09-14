KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $364.55

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $364.55 and last traded at $359.84, with a volume of 4460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.36 and its 200-day moving average is $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

