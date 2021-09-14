Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $95.69 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00123442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.58 or 0.99996030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.97 or 0.07059781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00930471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.59 or 0.00870121 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,671,095,814 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,353,582 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

