Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $106.92 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00787439 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.