Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $138.66 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $138.66 million and $3.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00277765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00142471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002977 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,719,068 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

