Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 510.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Konecranes stock remained flat at $$47.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.