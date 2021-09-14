Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock remained flat at $$25.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.