Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock remained flat at $$25.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.