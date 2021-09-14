Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in August

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 1,142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.