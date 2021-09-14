Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in August

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 1,142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
