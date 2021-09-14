Konomi Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $19.98 million and $1.14 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

