Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Koppers worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 171,193 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.7% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 65,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 70.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

