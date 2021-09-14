KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

