Kryll Market Capitalization Tops $8.57 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $53,223.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00142649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00843043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043999 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,751,781 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

