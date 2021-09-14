Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

KHNGY stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $75.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

