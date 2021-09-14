Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.64

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 2782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.