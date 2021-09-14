KUN (KUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $59,937.94 and $369.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $29.97 or 0.00063578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

