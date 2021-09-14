Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $426.54

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $269.99 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00871402 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.