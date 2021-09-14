Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 27.1% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $269.99 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00871402 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

