Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in August

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KCCFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 145,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
About Kutcho Copper
