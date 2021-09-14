Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in August

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KCCFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 145,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

