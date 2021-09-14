Kwikswap Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $246,910.39 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $246,910.39 and approximately $6,166.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003252 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

