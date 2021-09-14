Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 159.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

KYMR stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -41.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

