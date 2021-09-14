L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.77.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,609 shares of company stock worth $85,440,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

