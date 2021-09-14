Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 374.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,214,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $297.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.96. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.