Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

LH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,808. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $176.49 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.