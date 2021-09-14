LABS Group Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $816,630.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $27.86 million and $816,630.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00179287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,085.31 or 1.00016146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07147759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00865311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

