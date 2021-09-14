Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati Acquires 2,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,131. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $178,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.