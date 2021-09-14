Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Lam Research stock opened at $608.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $296.17 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.