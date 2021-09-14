Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $690.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $750.00. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $608.77 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $296.17 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $609.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

