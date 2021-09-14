Lambda Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.04 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $2.43 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00145367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.12 or 0.00793474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,657,036 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.