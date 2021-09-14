Landbox Price Tops $0.0047 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $362,259.01 and approximately $205,943.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landbox has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

