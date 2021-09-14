Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 21st

Landcadia Holdings IV’s (NASDAQ:LCAHU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Landcadia Holdings IV had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAHU. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.