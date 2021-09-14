Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.96. 37,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 99,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.