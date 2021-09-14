Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Cut by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $5.57 on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 2,011,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,291. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

