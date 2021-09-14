Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

NYSE LVS traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,291. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

