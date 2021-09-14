Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. Lava Therapeutics B.V. had issued 6,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.