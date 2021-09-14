Lead Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $365,569.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00174643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.30 or 1.00009527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.48 or 0.07123203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00869719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

