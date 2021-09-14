Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Shares Down 1.1%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

