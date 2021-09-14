LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LZ opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.