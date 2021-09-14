LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Up 887.8% in August

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 887.8% from the August 15th total of 213,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 718,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ LZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,575. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

