Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

