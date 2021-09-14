Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Lemonade worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lemonade by 205.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 178.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lemonade by 161.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

