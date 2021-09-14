Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

