Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

