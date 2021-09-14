Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

