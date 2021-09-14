Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $678,468.35 and approximately $313.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.10 or 0.07223251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00383930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01356295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00120375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00567773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00549393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00338389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.