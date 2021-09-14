Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Shares Up 0.5%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 655,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average session volume of 43,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

