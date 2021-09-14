Levolution (LEVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.49 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $75,036.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,047,976 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

