LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 1,013.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LXXGF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.34. 516,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,112. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.41.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

