LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading Up 151.8% Over Last 7 Days

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 151.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a market cap of $263.64 million and $3.69 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

