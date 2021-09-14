LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $169.51

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.51 and last traded at $169.71, with a volume of 9399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.99.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
