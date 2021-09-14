LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $169.51

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.51 and last traded at $169.71, with a volume of 9399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.99.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

